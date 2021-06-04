BJP leader Abdullakutty quizzed by Kerala vigilance

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kerala has recorded the statement of BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty in connection with an alleged corruption in a light and sound show project at St. Angelo Fort, Kannur.

The Rs 3.58 crore project was initiated in 2015 by the then-Congress government in Kerala. Abdullakutty was a Congress legislator at that time.

Abdullakutty told reporters that the project was initiated by then Tourism Minister A P Anilkumar and the district tourism promotion council and he had no role in it. He added that if he was also involved in it in anyway, he was ready to face action.

Sources said that a Karnataka based firm initiated the project. But it became defunct after the inauguration. Subsequently the vigilance launched a probe into it.