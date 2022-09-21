BJP leader arrested for ‘threatening’ DMK MP A Raja for remarks over controversial remarks on Shudras and Manusmriti

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Coimbatore district unit president was on Wednesday arrested by the police for “threatening” former Union Minister and DMK MP A Raja over his controversial remarks on Shudras and Manusmriti.

Balaji Uthamaramasamy was arrested on Wednesday morning and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Coimbatore, triggering protests by BJP cadres. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Dravidar Kazhagam flagging the “hate speech” that Uthamaramasamy made against Raja for his remarks on Hinduism.



In a video which has now gone viral on social media, the BJP functionary, the police said, has threatened Raja. “Further investigation is under way,” a police officer said.

Read | TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja over caste comments



TN BJP chief K Annamalai condemned the arrest. “Today @BJP4TamilNadu Coimbatore District president Thiru @balaji_utham was arrested; his only mistake was to condemn @arivalayam MP Thiru @dmk_raja for his remarks on Shudras as sons of prostitutes. The @arivalayam govt will face the same end as every authoritarian regime,” he wrote on Twitter.

Today @BJP4TamilNadu Coimbatore District president Thiru @balaji_utham was arrested; his only mistake was to condemn @arivalayam MP Thiru @dmk_raja for his remarks on Shudras as sons of prostitutes. The @arivalayam govt will face the same end as every authoritarian regime. — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 21, 2022



Raja had in speech last week said Shudras were denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples by Manusmriti. In his speech, Raja had said one remains a “Shudra” till he remains a Hindu.



“(According to Manusmrithi), a Shudra is the son of a prostitute and he is a Panchaman (Dalit) till he remains a Hindu. One remains an untouchable till he is a Hindu. How many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables?” Raja asked.



He also exhorted people to ask such questions as it was necessary in the fight against Sanathana Dharma. BJP has also filed a complaint against Raja for his “anti-Hindu” comments, while the DMK leader received support from Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief Seeman.



Notwithstanding demands from various quarters, Raja has refused to apologised. "Who are Shudras? Are they not Hindus? Why have they been insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and temple entry. The Dravidian movement, as a saviour of 90% of Hindus, questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus," Raja asked.