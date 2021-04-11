BJP leader K Annamalai tests positive for coronavirus

Annamalai tweeted saying he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised

BJP nominee from Aravakkurichi constituency in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, K Annamalai, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Annamalai tweeted saying he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised. He requested those who came in contact with him recently "to watch out for any symptoms & get tested."

A former Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai had taken voluntary retirement from service in 2019 and joined the BJP last year.

He was fielded from the Aravakkurichi Assembly constituency in the Assembly polls.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, also with the BJP, said her filmmaker husband Sundar C has tested positive for Covid-19. "He is doing well but admitted in hospital for precautionary measures...," she tweeted.

