BJP local leader held in Kerala for spreading fake news about exam results

  • May 29 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 22:13 ist
A local leader of the BJP from Kollam in Kerala was held on charges of circulating a fake video that plus-two exam results announced by the government were withdrawn.

Nikhil Manohar, a local body member of the BJP, was held on the basis of a complaint filed by the state general education minister's office. 

The police registered FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using forged document or electronic record as genuine). He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. 

The video was later removed from the social media platform. 

