BJP MLA requests Union Health Minister to set up high level panel to help Tamil Nadu fight Covid-19

All India BJP Mahila Morcha President and MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan, on Tuesday requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to constitute a high level team to assess and assist the Tamil Nadu government in handling the pandemic.

In a letter to the Union minister, a copy of which was released to the media, she said that Coimbatore district in the state was facing unprecedented increase in the infection with the coronavirus cases crossing 4,000, putting huge strain on the resources to combat the pandemic.

Being an industrial hub and more than 70 per cent of those testing positive belonging to industrial sector, there is an immediate need of vaccination in Coimbatore to prepare the region for the anticipated third wave, the BJP leader, representing Coimbatore South in the State Assembly, said.

It should also be noted that the rising number of cases has seriously hit the economic activity and many families have lost their sole bread winners, she said.

Coimbatore is facing acute shortage of vaccine and the people in the age group of 45 plus, the most vulnerable population due to comorbidities, are unable to get vaccinated, she said.

Considering the situation, she requested the minister to release more vaccines to Tamil Nadu, earmarking a portion to Coimbatore specifically.

In view of this, the minister should constitute and designate a high level committee of Health and Family Welfare to Tamil Nadu to assess and assist the State government in resource allocation and help it handle the crisis effectively, she added.