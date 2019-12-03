BJP MP Suresh Gopi to be chargesheeted for tax evasion

Actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi is in the dock with the Kerala Police's Crime Branch deciding to file a charge sheet against him for tax evasion by registering two luxury cars at Puducherry.

The actor registered two Audi cars at Puducherry allegedly by manipulating address proof and thereby evaded Rs 19.6 lakh in tax. He committed offences like cheating, fabricating documents and violation of motor vehicle rules and may get up to seven years of imprisonment and fine. The Crime Branch already prepared the charge sheet and it will be filed soon, said a statement from the Crime Branch.

The BJP MP was earlier arrested by the Crime Branch in this connection and released on bail.

As many as 372 instances of tax evasion by registering luxury cars in Puducherry were detected which included actors Fahad Fazil and Amala Paul. While Fahad paid the penalty, Amala's car was found to be used mostly in Tamilnadu. Suresh Gopi's car was found to be used mostly in Kerala, said the Crime Branch statement.