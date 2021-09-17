BJP not afraid of AIMIM; will officially celebrate 'Telangana Liberation Day' after coming to power: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP would officially celebrate the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', once it comes to power in Telangana.

Annexation of the Hyderabad state with the Indian union took place on September 17, 1948, over a year after the nation's independence, and following a “police action” named Operation Polo monitored by the then union home minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The Niza-ruled Hyderabad state included the entire Telangana, and the areas adjoining it -- the present day Karnataka and Maharashtra. The annexation was preceded by the famous Telangana armed struggle against the Nizam rule and the atrocities of his militia, the Razaakars.

The BJP has been demanding the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) government to observe the Telangana vimochana divas officially. The party alleges that Chief Minister Rao is disinclined as he fears alienating his ally the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi.

On Friday, Shah addressed a BJP rally in Nirmal in north Telangana, organised to commemorate the day.

“Today is Telangana's independence day... What happened to KCR's promises during the statehood agitation to officially observe the vimochana diwas? Who are you afraid of now? The BJP is not afraid of the Majlis,” Shah questioned.

“The car (TRS party symbol) is of KCR, but its steering is in the hands of Owaisi,” Shah further said.

Shah expressed confidence that they would form the next government in Telangana. He appealed to the public to vote for the victory of former TRS minister Eatala Rajender in the Huzurabad bye-elections.

“The TRS thinks it can win any election with money power. Let us prove them wrong,” Shah said while charging that the ruling party is managed by the KCR family.

Shah appealed to the party cadres to make the ongoing Praja Sangrama padayatra of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay a success.

