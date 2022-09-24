BJP President Nadda to go on 2-day Kerala tour

BJP President Nadda to go on 2-day Kerala tour

Nadda will inaugurate a BJP office at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 24 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 21:59 ist
BJP National President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced that party chief J P Nadda will be travelling to Kerala for a two-day programme, just as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in the state.  

Communications chief Anil Baluni said that Nadda will meet party-workers at Kottayam, besides inaugurating a party office there. He will also meet core committee members at Thampanoor, and interact with BJP MPs and booth workers at Kowdiar. 

Also Read | Nadda assures ‘nothing to worry in Gujarat’, takes potshots at Congress, AAP

On September 25, he will listen to Modi’s radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” with party workers at Kottayam, and then visit the Sri Narayana Guru Pilgrimage Centre, before heading for a plantation programme at Kottayam’s Meenachil Lake. Nadda will then inaugurate a BJP office at Nagampadam. He will also hold discussions with senior BJP leaders. 

The day after that, Nadda is slated to hold a meeting with BJP core committee members of six Lok Sabha constituencies at Thampanoor, after which he will address booth presidents and booth in-charges at Kowdiar. Nadda will inaugurate another BJP office at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
JP Nadda
India News
Kerala

What's Brewing

Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis

Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

 