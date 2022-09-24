BJP President Nadda to go on 2-day Kerala tour

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced that party chief J P Nadda will be travelling to Kerala for a two-day programme, just as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in the state.

Communications chief Anil Baluni said that Nadda will meet party-workers at Kottayam, besides inaugurating a party office there. He will also meet core committee members at Thampanoor, and interact with BJP MPs and booth workers at Kowdiar.

On September 25, he will listen to Modi’s radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” with party workers at Kottayam, and then visit the Sri Narayana Guru Pilgrimage Centre, before heading for a plantation programme at Kottayam’s Meenachil Lake. Nadda will then inaugurate a BJP office at Nagampadam. He will also hold discussions with senior BJP leaders.

The day after that, Nadda is slated to hold a meeting with BJP core committee members of six Lok Sabha constituencies at Thampanoor, after which he will address booth presidents and booth in-charges at Kowdiar. Nadda will inaugurate another BJP office at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram.