BJP raising non-existent issues in Tamil Nadu after Erode East bypoll loss: Congress's Elangovan

Senior Congress leader and newly-elected legislator from Erode East, E V K S Elangovan, told mediapersons on Wednesday that the BJP in Tamil Nadu is raising non-existent issues as it failed to win the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency.

In the bypoll held on February 27, Elangovan defeated K S Thennarasu of the AIADMK by a huge margin of 66,233 votes.

Elangovan told reporters that the statement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that evil forces are trying to dislodge the DMK government from power is true.

He said the BJP knows that it cannot come to power in Tamil Nadu through elections, that is why it is raising non-existent problems, including the North Indian migrant worker's issue.

The senior Congress leader said that the BJP is trying to raise the issue of migrant workers being 'attacked' in Tamil Nadu, but people know that it is a lie.

He also slammed Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman, saying that people like him are trying to discriminate against people to incite riots in the state.

He also said that people of the state will not fall prey to the misconceptions of Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai and NTK leader Seeman.

Asked about the BJP IT cell secretary and other leaders joining the AIADMK, Elangovan said that cadres and leaders moving from one party to the other is an indicator that both parties are heading for a disaster.

Elangovan also said that he would take oath on March 10 and would work to fulfil the demands of the people. The newly-elected legislator thanked the people of Erode East constituency for handing him a massive victory.