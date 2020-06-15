BJP says murder convict attended Kerala CM's daughter's wedding

The participation of a murder convict in Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's wedding with a DYFI national leader has triggered a row.

Vijayan's daughter Veena T and DYFI national president Muhammad Riyas got married at a simple function at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. Veena, who earlier worked with Oracle, is now running an IT firm Exalogic Solutions in Bengaluru.

A couple of hours after the marriage, BJP spokesperson Sandeep G Varier came out with the allegation that Muhammad Hashim, who is a convict in the murder of an RSS worker in Thrissur, attended the marriage. In a social media post with a picture, he asked if it was murder case convict Muhammad Hashim, who is a CPM activist.

While there was no official clarification from the CM's office, sources said that Muhamed Hashim was Muhammad Riyas's cousin and he indeed attended the wedding.