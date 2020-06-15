'Murder convict was at Kerala CM's daughter's wedding'

BJP says murder convict attended Kerala CM's daughter's wedding

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 15 2020, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 20:59 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The participation of a murder convict in Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's wedding with a DYFI national leader has triggered a row.

Vijayan's daughter Veena T and DYFI national president Muhammad Riyas got married at a simple function at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. Veena, who earlier worked with Oracle, is now running an IT firm Exalogic Solutions in Bengaluru.

A couple of hours after the marriage, BJP spokesperson Sandeep G Varier came out with the allegation that Muhammad Hashim, who is a convict in the murder of an RSS worker in Thrissur, attended the marriage. In a social media post with a picture, he asked if it was murder case convict Muhammad Hashim, who is a CPM activist.

While there was no official clarification from the CM's office, sources said that Muhamed Hashim was Muhammad Riyas's cousin and he indeed attended the wedding.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
BJP
CPM
DYFI

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 