BJP state executive meet to be held in Kerala on February 20

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will inaugurate the party's state executive meeting in northern Kozhikode on February 20.
The party's protest programmes, to be held against the Left government's "anti-people" policies, would be finanalised during the meet, a BJP statement said here on Saturday.
The meeting will also discuss necessary measures to be taken to bring the welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to the people, it said.
Kerala BJP president K Surendran would chair the meeting to be held at the party's district committee office, the statement added.
