BJP state executive meet to be held in Kerala on February 20

BJP state executive meet in Kerala on February 20

Kerala BJP president K Surendran would chair the meeting to be held at the party's district committee office

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 18 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 18:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will inaugurate the party's state executive meeting in northern Kozhikode on February 20.

The party's protest programmes, to be held against the Left government's "anti-people" policies, would be finanalised during the meet, a BJP statement said here on Saturday.

The meeting will also discuss necessary measures to be taken to bring the welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to the people, it said.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran would chair the meeting to be held at the party's district committee office, the statement added.

