BJP Telangana President detained while protesting

BJP Telangana President detained while protesting

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trolled on Monday after a video showing him fetching the footwear of HM Amit Shah went viral

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 11:10 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANINews

BJP's Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been detained by Telangana Police in Jangaon District while he was protesting against the arrest of BJP workers in Hyderabad.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was recently in the news after TRS and Congress slammed him after a video purportedly showing him fetching the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter came out of a temple went viral.

More details awaited.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
India News
Telangana

What's Brewing

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

 