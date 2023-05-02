BJP using 'The Kerala Story' to further its Christian appeasement in Kerala

The BJP seems to be using the ongoing row over the film The Kerala Story to further strengthen its Christian appeasement initiatives in Kerala.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the ruling CPM and the Opposition Congress were maintaining a selective freedom of expression approach by justifying films and plays that hurt Christian and Hindu sentiments and at the same time condemning films like The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files.

Surendran said in a social media post that even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM leaders were flaying freedom of expression with regard to the film The Kerala Story, with regard to earlier rows over the Malayalam film Eesho and play Kakkukali, which were opposed by Christian outfits, CPM justified by citing freedom of expression. With regard to the earlier row over the Malayalam novel Meesha and controversial paintings of goddesses by M F Hussain, which had triggered protests from Hindu outfits, also the CPM campaigned for freedom of expression.

Also Read | Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on release of 'The Kerala Story'

With regard to the attack of professor T J Joseph, whose hands were chopped by activists of an Islamic fundamentalist outfit for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments, and the film The Kashmir Files the CPM did not find freedom of expression, said Surendran.

"It was due to such selective justification by the Chief Minister as well as the Opposition leader (V D Satheesan of the Congress), extremists were coming in train to Kerala to carry out terror attacks," said the BJP leader referring to the recent train arson incident.

As part of its all-out efforts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks, the BJP was learnt to be unleashing a campaign that the CPM and the Congress were giving more prominence to the Muslim community than the Christian.

Also Read | 'The Kerala Story': Lawyer offers Rs 11 lakh for proof of 32 women who converted, joined IS

Political observer C A Josukutty said that the BJP seems to be trying to cash in on certain concerns among the Christian community heads. "The church heads were having a concern that the community was not getting adequate consideration from the Congress and the CPM compared to that of Muslims. Some church heads had also openly raised issues like 'love jihad' earlier. The BJP seems to be cashing in on these to get closer to the community heads," he said.

IUML to move court, raises Rs 1 crore challenge

While the Indian Union Muslim League state leadership decided to move court against The Kerala Story, its youth wing Youth League challenged that anyone who proves that 32,000 Malayali women joined ISIS would be given Rs 1 crore.

A Kasargod-based lawyer C Shukkoor, who recently remarried his wife under the Special Marriage Act to ensure the rights of their daughters on their property, challenged that those who prove that at least '32' Kerala women joined ISIS would be given Rs 11 lakhs.

Some individuals had also petitioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on screening the film.

The filmmaker Sudipto Sen told a section of the media that the film was made after studying around 6,000 cases.