BJP welcomes AIADMK decision on CM candidate; DMK says will have no impact

The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of incumbent Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party-led alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 polls, saying the declaration has further brightened the chances for the combine.

“We welcome the decision of the AIADMK to sort differences within and announce the Chief Ministerial candidate. This will further brighten the chances of the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu. However, this news will come as a shock for the DMK, which was hoping for problems within the AIADMK,” BJP Treasurer S R Shekar

said.

Though another senior leader Pon Radhakrishnan also welcomed the move, he said BJP’s alliance for the 2021 polls will be decided as elections near. “The alliance that is continuing now was stitched for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. The alliance for Assembly elections will be formed before the polls. We may tie-up with the AIADMK, or even DMK, or we may even form our own alliance,” he said.

However, AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan said Radhakrishnan’s comments cannot be taken as the BJP’s official version.

AIADMK’s arch-rival DMK said Palaniswami and Panneerselvam coming together will have no impact on the party. Party chief M K Stalin used the opportunity to take a dig at the AIADMK saying all the ruling party did in the past four years was to fight.

“First (O) Panneerselvam fought with (V K) Sasikala and later Palaniswami and Panneerselvam fought with each other. After this, Palaniswami fought with Sasikala and later Panneerselvam and Palaniswami fought with each other. This government has been running with fear of who will pull the other’s legs,” Stalin said.