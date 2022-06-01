BJP won’t succeed in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK leaders

Two senior leaders of AIADMK on Wednesday came down heavily on their alliance partner, BJP, for trying to “project itself” as the principal Opposition party on social media and asked their party’s IT wing to “bust the lies.”

C Ponnaiyan, founding member of the party and organizing secretary, and D Jayakumar, a close confidante of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said the BJP cannot grow in Tamil Nadu as the state is “opposed to national parties.”

It all began on Tuesday when Ponnaiyan, while addressing a closed-door meeting of party cadres, said AIADMK’s ideology was “diametrically opposite” to that of the BJP and asked the cadre to get more active on social media to counter the narrative being set that the saffron party was playing the role of the opposition in the state.

As a video clip of Ponnaiyan’s speech went viral on social media, the senior AIADMK leader spoke to media on Wednesday. In his interactions with various media outlets, Ponnaiyan said the BJP cannot grow in the state unless it changes its ideology and stand on sensitive issues like Cauvery, and Hindi imposition.

“Be it NEET or imposition of Hindi, our stand is entirely different from that of the BJP. We oppose NEET while BJP endorses the exam. Our cadres should not allow AIADMK to be painted with the same brush as that of the BJP. Our IT wing functionaries should expose BJP’s stand on several issues,” Ponnaiyan, who had served in the cabinets of M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, said.

Jayakumar, in an interview to popular Tamil bi-weekly Junior Vikatan, said the BJP will see “no growth” in Tamil Nadu as people of the state will not “accept national parties, be it Congress or BJP” implying that it will be a DMK versus AIADMK fight.

The comments by Ponnaiyan and Jayakumar amid the BJP trying to project itself as the “prime opposition party” in Tamil Nadu. They also come at a time when there are murmurs with the AIADMK that it is ceding space to BJP in the state. Ponnaiyan also accused the BJP of siding with Karnataka and Kerala on Cauvery and Mullaperiyar issues.

Meanwhile, BJP floor leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly Nainar Nagendran said the party was ready to take V K Sasikala, a close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, into the party if the AIADMK was not willing. However, state BJP chief K Annamalai said the comments reflect Nagendran’s “personal views” and not of the party.