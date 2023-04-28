BJP worker hacked to death on Chennai-Bengaluru highway

A senior BJP functionary was waylaid and hacked to death on Thursday night by unidentified men in Poonamallee on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway.

P P G Shankar, who was the treasurer of the SC/ST wing of the Tamil Nadu BJP, was travelling in a car near Nazarathpet in Poonamallee when a group of men hurled country-made bombs on his vehicle following which it lost control. As the BJP functionary started running, sensing trouble, the gang of four hacked him to death in full public view after chasing him for a while.

Shankar was also president of Valarpuram panchayat in Tiruvallur district. Police said the deceased had 15 criminal cases pending against him and was detained under the stringent Goondas Act twice. They also said enmity over his scrap business might be the reason for the murder.

Hours after the murder, as many as nine people surrendered before a local court in connection with the murder. Condemning the murder, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said Chief Minister M K Stalin, who handles the Home Department, has failed to maintain law and order in the state and instead projected himself as No. 1 in everything.

“The BJP demands that the culprits are arrested immediately,” he added.