BJP worker pastes Modi's pic on Chess Olympiad posters

BJP worker plasters Modi's photograph on billboards for chess event

The Saffron party functionary blamed the DMK-regime for going ahead with the campaign for the chess event without including Modi's photo

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 27 2022, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 14:19 ist
Credit: Twitter/@amarprasadreddy

A BJP office-bearer on Wednesday affixed bright portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on billboards put up here as part of the Tamil Nadu government's publicity campaign for the 44th Chess Olympiad, set to commence on July 28.

Amar Prasad Reddy, president of sports and skill development cell of Tamil Nadu BJP, released a video clip of him fixing photographs of Modi on hoardings, along with two others. He posted the clip on his twitter handle. In the video, the Saffron party functionary blamed the DMK-regime for going ahead with the campaign for the chess event without including Modi's photograph and termed it a 'huge mistake.' Reddy said that the Olympiad is not a state level event but are international tournaments.

Read | Centre tried to hijack AAP govt plantation event; CM Kejriwal not to attend programme: Gopal Rai

"This is not a DMK party function. This is a government (sponsored) event. Prime Minister's photograph must be featured," he said in the video clip. He also urged office-bearers, party workers and those in the BJP's sports and skill development cell to emulate him and fix portraits of Modi on hoardings for the Chess Olympiad across Tamil Nadu.

Asked if he has taken permission from authorities to fix the portraits of Modi on hoardings, he retorted: "Should Prime Minister's photograph be a part of the campaign or not?. Prime Minister Modi ji's portraits must definitely be part of the publicity campaign."

When asked again, Reddy told PTI that he has not taken permission from authorities to stick Modi's photographs on billboards. He said he started fixing Prime Minister's portraits on hoardings on Wednesday.

The 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held at nearby Mamallapuram, starts on July 28 and ends on August 10. The state government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the event.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Tamil Nadu
Chess Olympiad

What's Brewing

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

 