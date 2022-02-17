BJP worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Alappuzha

A BJP worker was stabbed to death at Alappuzha district in Kerala on Wednesday night.

Sarath Chandran, 26, of Thrikunnapuzha near Haripad in Alppuzha was killed.

While the police said that a dispute between two sections during a temple festival led to the killing, BJP leaders alleged that a drug trafficking gang involving CPM workers were involved in the murder.

Police said that the two sections entered into a conflict during a temple festival in the locality. In sequel to it a gang attacked Chandran while he was returning home by around 11 pm.

Though he was rushed to hospital, life could not be saved.

Three persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that all the accused were CPM workers involved in drug trafficking.

He also flayed that the left-front government was failing to curb anti-social elements.

