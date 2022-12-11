Blast in Telangana's Bada Bazar area; 1 injured

One person was injured after a blast was reported in the Bada Bazar area in Nizamabad, Telangana late on Saturday.

"The injured in the incident told that the blast happened when he shook a box of chemicals. Fire brigade was called. Injured was taken to hospital, he is fine now." SHO One Town told news agency ANI.

