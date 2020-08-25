Blunt injuries found on bodies of Tamil Nadu custodial death victims, says CBI

A total of 30 blunt injuries were found on the bodies of P Jeyaraj and his son Emmanuel Bennix, who died due to injuries suffered allegedly during police custody, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday, quoting the post-mortem reports of the father-son duo.

While 17 injuries were found on Jeyaraj, the number of injuries on Bennix’s body was 13. Jeyaraj and Bennix were arrested by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district on June 19 over an argument and returned as lifeless bodies three days later.

While Bennix died on June 22, his father died on June 23, triggering a wave of protests and outrage. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court handed over the case to the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu police before the CBI took over.

The CBI told the court on Tuesday about the injuries during a hearing of the bail petitions filed by three suspended policemen. Judge V Bharathidasan rejected the bail plea of the policemen.

The investigation hit a roadblock after seven sleuths from the CBI tested positive for the virus. As many as 10 policemen were booked for their role in the case of the custodial death, while only five of them were arrested. One arrested policeman died due to Covid-19.