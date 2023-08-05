Boat capsizes off Koderi beach, nine fishermen rescued

A fishing boat capsized due to giant tidal waves, five nautical miles off the Koderi beach in Udupi district on Friday, police sources said.

All the nine fishermen on board were rescued by fishermen from other boats. One of the fishermen, who was trapped in the net, was brought out after great effort, sources said.

Also Read | Wedding guests among at least 103 killed in boat accident in Nigeria

The fishermen on board six boats who were fishing nearby the capsized boat, named Durgaparameshwari, swung into action and saved all the fishermen. They also pulled the overturned boat, which was being washed away, with ropes and brought it safely to Maravanthe fishing port, sources said.

A boat had capsized at Karkikali in Madikal in the same area on July 31 last, in which two fishermen lost their lives.