'Bob-cut Sengamalam', the adorable elephant that will make your day

An elephant from Sri Vidya Rajagopalaswamy temple in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, has become the latest internet sensation as photos of her adorable bob haircut go viral. Affectionately named as “Bob-cut Sengamalam”, the elephant’s name literally translates to “red lotus”.

The elephant’s unique story first generated intense social media traction when Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen tweeted her photos. Her tweet, which has received over 22 thousand likes, saw interesting replies where people recalled instances when they met Sengamalam.

She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.

S. Rajagopal, the “mahout” or the one who tends to “bob-cut Sengamalam”, mentioned that maintaining her mane is no easy feat. "Sengamalam is like my child. I wanted her to have a special look," he told the Times of India in 2018. He has also shelled out a handsome Rs. 45,000 to arrange a shower to help the giant stay cool during Tamil Nadu’s unforgiving summer.

The adorable animal’s hair is washed thrice during the summer with an anti-dandruff shampoo and at least, once during other seasons. Special care is taken to clean her hair, using a brush.