Bomb explodes inside house in Kerala's Kannur

In a bizzare incident, bomb exploded inside a house in Kerala's Kannur district, ANI reported.
According to the report, one person was seriously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident took place near Thalasery police station limits. The injured was identified as Jithin Nadammal who was later shifted to Kannur government college.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins
Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC
FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge
2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN
Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine