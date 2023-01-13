Bomb explodes inside house in Kerala's Kannur

The incident took place near Thalasery police station limits

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 13 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 13:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bizzare incident, bomb exploded inside a house in Kerala's Kannur district, ANI reported. 

According to the report, one person was seriously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident took place near Thalasery police station limits. The injured was identified as Jithin Nadammal who was later shifted to Kannur government college. 

More to follow...

Kerala
kannur
India News
Explosion

