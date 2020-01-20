Bomb squad safely detonates suspicious bag that caused panic at Mangalore International Airport

A suspicious bag found on Monday at Mangalore International Airport that caused much panic in the area, was safely detonated by the bomb detection and disposal squad.

The Bomb detection squad personnel took the bag into its custody earlier in the day, detonating it safely at a ground in Kenjar.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police P S Harsha had stated that the public has nothing to fear.

Mangaluru Airport director V V Rao said flight operations have not been affected after the suspicious bag was found on the airport premises.

"According to CCTV footage, a suspect kept the bag at Mangaluru airport and was seen leaving in an auto while concealing his face. The suspected object was detected timely and the local bomb disposal team is working on its disposal," Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DIG Anil Pandey told ANI.