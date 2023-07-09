KCR, Nadda, Kishan Reddy visit Ujjaini Mahankali temple

Bonalu fest: Telangana CM KCR, BJP chief Nadda, Union Minister Kishan Reddy offer prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple

Bonalu is also celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace and prosperity.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 09 2023, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 21:59 ist
KCR, accompanied by his wife Shobha, visited the temple and performed special puja. Credit: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple here on the occasion of Bonalu festival.

The two-day annual Bonalu festival at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple began on a grand scale in Secunderabad with thousands of devotees thronging the temple to have darshan of the Goddess.

Also Read | Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad

A large number of women devotees offered 'bonam' (rice, cooked along with milk and jaggery) to the Goddess. Goddess Mahankali is worshipped on the occasion.

Rao accompanied by his wife Shobha visited the temple and performed special puja. The Chief Minister presented silk clothes to the deity. Telangana Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, A Indrakaran Reddy, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, were among those, who visited the temple and offered prayers.

The Telangana government has already accorded status of "state festival" to Bonalu after the formation of the new state in June 2014.

Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and parts of Telangana as a thanks giving to Goddess Mahankali for fulfilment of vows, and involves worship of the Goddess and her various forms.

Bonalu is also celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace and prosperity.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
India News
BJP
BRS
JP Nadda
G Kishan Reddy
K Chandrashekar Rao

Related videos

What's Brewing

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

 