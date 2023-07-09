Bonalu fest: Telangana CM KCR, BJP chief Nadda, Union Minister Kishan Reddy offer prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple here on the occasion of Bonalu festival.

The two-day annual Bonalu festival at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple began on a grand scale in Secunderabad with thousands of devotees thronging the temple to have darshan of the Goddess.

A large number of women devotees offered 'bonam' (rice, cooked along with milk and jaggery) to the Goddess. Goddess Mahankali is worshipped on the occasion.

Rao accompanied by his wife Shobha visited the temple and performed special puja. The Chief Minister presented silk clothes to the deity. Telangana Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, A Indrakaran Reddy, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, were among those, who visited the temple and offered prayers.

The Telangana government has already accorded status of "state festival" to Bonalu after the formation of the new state in June 2014.

Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and parts of Telangana as a thanks giving to Goddess Mahankali for fulfilment of vows, and involves worship of the Goddess and her various forms.

Bonalu is also celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace and prosperity.