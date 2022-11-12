Bond with Modi above politics, Jagan says day after PM meets Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy stated the relationship with the Central government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as “above all political affiliations and considerations”.

The YSRCP chief's assertion comes a day after Modi's meeting with his political opponent Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan (PK) in Visakhapatnam. TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan have recently resolved to work together against “YSRCP's misrule.”

The ruling YSRCP, political analysts say, is wary of the possibility of former allies TDP, BJP and Janasena realigning for the 2024 elections.

Modi arrived in the port city Friday evening as part of his two-day south India tour covering four states. On Saturday morning, the PM laid the foundation stone for and dedicated to the nation roads, railway and other infrastructure projects together worth Rs 10,742 crore.

Also read | Abuses are my nutrition, says PM Modi, slams TRS in Telangana for family politics

On the occasion, Modi and Jagan addressed a public meeting organised in the Andhra University grounds.

In his speech, Jagan, who has been supportive of the Modi-led Centre's various initiatives and even controversial bills, appealed to the PM for his continued support for the state's development.

The Chief Minister urged the PM to consider his appeals on the unsolved issues related to the AP State Reorganisation, Polavaram multi-purpose project, Special Category Status for AP, the issue of Vizag Steel Plant privatization, and Vizag Railway Zone.

“As we are yet to recover from the deep wounds of bifurcation eight years ago, every help and every initiative provided, be it grants, institutions or help in any form, will be enormously helpful in restructuring, reshaping our state and leapfrogging to the national stream. Every additional financial aid will act as a balm for soothing the eight year old wound,” the CM said.

Reddy asserted that his government made proper use of every rupee of revenues and the Centre-allotted funds with full transparency, towards the welfare of people and for ushering in revolutionary changes in the fields of education, agriculture, women welfare, medical and health, social justice, development and decentralisation.

The Prime Minister said that the projects being dedicated and foundation stones laid will “serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The projects initiated by Modi include ONGC's U-field Onshore Deepwater block developed at a cost of Rs 2917 crore, the foundation for the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor to be built at a cost of Rs 3778 crore, foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station at a cost of Rs 460 crore, foundation for the modernisation, upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour with Rs 152 crore.