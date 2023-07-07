Boy dies of rare brain infection in Kerala

A 15-year-old boy died of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare brain infection, in the Alappuzha district in Kerala.

The deceased hailing from Panavally in the Alappuzha district died on Thursday night. Primary tests have confirmed that the boy was having a PAM infection. Samples were sent to JIPMER for detailed examination, Kerala health minister Veena George said.

She said that there was no need for panic as it was a very rare disease. So far only five such cases were reported in the state over the years, the latest one at Thrissur last year. The death rate from the disease was almost a hundred per cent.

Health department sources said that PAM-causing amoeba, which is referred to as brain-eating amoeba, is seen in contaminated ponds and streams. It normally enters the human body through the soft tissues of the nose while bathing or washing the face or mouth in contaminated water. Fever, headache, vomiting and seizures are the symptoms.

The deceased body was suspected to have contracted the infection from a pond near his house. He was having a fever since June 29. He suffered a headache and vomiting on July 1 and was taken to Thuravur taluk hospital. As his condition was found to be serious he was referred to Alappuzha medical college. He died on Friday night.

The health minister said that a medical team had visited the area where the deceased was staying and took necessary measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

The disease was earlier reported in Alappuzha district in 2016, Malappuram in 2019 and 2020, Kozhikode in 2020 and Thrissur in 2022, the minister said.