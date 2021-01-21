Boy set ablaze by father for delay over getting beedis dies

A 10-year-old boy, who was battling for life after his father allegedly set him ablaze, died at a hospital here, police said on Thursday. He was set on fire on the night of January 17 as his father was angry with him for delay in getting beedis from a shop and also for not focussing on his studies, police earlier said.

The boy, who suffered 90 per cent burns, was shifted to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night, a police official said.

The father, an alcoholic, allegedly set him on fire at their house after pouring turpentine oil and using a burning matchstick from which he lit his beedi, police said.

He was subsequently arrested and is currently under judicial custody and lodged in a jail here, police added.