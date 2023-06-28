Brahmins fully support Annamalai: V Maitreyan

Brahmins fully support Annamalai, they want good governance of PM Modi to continue: V Maitreyan

The members of the community are aware that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Annamalai are not Brahmins but have reposed faith on them, he said

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 28 2023, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 06:43 ist
BJP TN chief K Annamalai. Credit: PTI Photo

Brahmins in Tamil Nadu fully support BJP state chief K Annamalai for his honesty and efforts to usher in corruption-free governance, V Maitreyan, who joined the party recently, said on Tuesday.

The members of the community are aware that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Annamalai are not Brahmins but have reposed faith on them for providing clean administration, he said.

"Brahmins seldom vote on caste lines. They want the good governance of Modi to continue," the former AIADMK leader said in a statement.

Also Read | All is well with AIADMK, indicates K Annamalai

He dismissed as rumours that Annamalai deliberately sidelined the Brahmins in the party and stated that from his interaction with the members of the community and certain associations, he could infer that the Tamil Nadu state president has their unwavering support.

Two Brahmins in Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet -- Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar -- excel in their portfolios viz finance and external affairs, respectively, Maitreyan said.

He claimed that a false propaganda was being spread to split the votes of the community and exuded hope that the Brahmins will not fall into the trap.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
BJP
K Annamalai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

DH Toon | The free press facade

DH Toon | The free press facade

Plan by the planets

Plan by the planets

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

 