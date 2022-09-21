Breaking language barrier: QR codes to guide devotees to their destinations on Tirumala hill

Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has come out with a QR code-based system to show pilgrims directions to various locations on the Tirumala hill like cottages, laddu counters, Vaikuntam queue complex.

The mobile device-based system is expected to ease the troubles of pilgrims, especially those coming from northern states who often face the language barrier in conversing with the locals and other devotees who are predominantly from the southern states.

“The new facility provides an easy way out to reach the required destination with ease. A devotee just has to scan the QR code on their smartphones and they will get instant directions on google maps, to over 40 locations in Tirumala,” said Thalari Ravi, PRO, TTD.

The locations include the Central Reservation Office, additional EO office, all cottages, rest houses, laddu counters, Vaikuntam queue complex, vigilance office, hospitals, museum, various mutts, Mada streets, police station, luggage and mobile storage units.

“Hereafter, devotees thronging Tirumala from different parts of the country, and speaking different languages need not struggle to get proper directions.”

However, the TTD's pilgrim-friendly initiative would be first piloted with Srivari Sevaks who render free services to help the officials and devotees in Tirumala.

“About 4000 Sevaks would converge in Tirumala during the nine-day Brahmotsavams beginning on 27 September. These volunteers hail from 13 states and the QR codes would help them find their allotted duty locations easily, without any confusion and delay,” Ravi, who initiated the idea, told DH.

The QR signs to different locations are for now put up at the Seva Sadan 1 and 2 where these volunteers stay. After a successful run, the QR signboards would be placed at various busy spots on the hill for the common pilgrims' use.

TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy lauded the tech initiative developed jointly by the TTD Engineering and PR divisions for the devotees' benefit.