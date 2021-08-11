Breakthrough infections scare: Andhra Pradesh to study the coronavirus effect on vaccinated persons

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to carry out a study on the vaccinated persons in the state to understand the breakthrough Covid-19 infections.

Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy took the decision even as the number of infection cases after vaccination are rising in the country, a vast majority of them in Kerala.

The virus resurgence in the southern state, now topping the Covid-19 infection charts in the country, has raised concerns about the emergence of a virus mutation that could be evading the vaccine-induced antibodies protection.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday, Reddy directed the state health authorities to conduct a scientific analysis on the virus effect on vaccinated persons and the reasons SARS-CoV-2 is being transmitted even after vaccination.

Reddy instructed the officials to study the situation in other states as well, as it could help Andhra Pradesh to adopt more stringent measures to fight such further threats of Covid-19.

While AP has prioritized vaccinating all the teachers and other staff of the schools as the educational institutions are set to reopen on 16 August, Reddy has now instructed the officials to also focus on vaccinating all the employees in jobs requiring public interaction.

Also read: CMC Vellore to conduct Covishield-Covaxin mix study

The Chief Minister suggested a vaccination drive taking villages as a unit to avoid wastage.

Health department officials stated that they are “well prepared for the third wave of Covid-19,” by keeping enough drugs, injections, and medical equipment in stock. This includes 27,311 D-Type Oxygen Cylinders and 20,464 Oxygen Concentrators. By 10 September, oxygen pipelines will be built in all the private hospitals with more than 50 beds. Pressure Swing Absorption Oxygen generation plants are being set up at 140 locations, 104 of them expected to be completed by August end and the remaining by mid-September.

Meanwhile, officials have claimed a sharp decline in the Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh. There are over 18 thousand active cases at present, with daily positivity rate of 2.29 percent and recovery rate 98.37 percent.