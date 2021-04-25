Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid-19-positive groom at Kerala hospital

Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid +ve groom at Kerala hosp

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Apr 25 2021, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 20:56 ist
Abhirami arrived at the ward in a PPE kit and exchanged garlands with Sarath in the presence of his mother and a few hospital staff. Credit: DH Photo

The pandemic did not deter a Kerala couple from getting married on the fixed date, despite the bridegroom testing positive for Covid-19 and getting hospitalised.

The Covid-19 ward at the Alappuzha government medical college on Sunday witnessed the wedding of Sarath and Abhirami, after they obtained special permission from the authorities.

Abhirami arrived at the ward in a PPE kit and exchanged garlands with Sarath in the presence of his mother and a few hospital staff. Sarath's mother Jiji is also admitted to the same ward due to Covid. 

The wedding was fixed almost two years ago but got postponed as Sarath, who was working abroad, could not come down to Kerala owing to the pandemic. Finally, the families fixed the wedding for April 25. But Sarath tested positive for the virus a few days ago, followed by his mother anfd both were hospitalised.

Since the families could not find any other auspicious time in the coming weeks, they explored the option of conducting the wedding at the hospital itself.

The bride left the hospital soon after the ceremony.

Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Alappuzha

