Bring back Sasikala, TTV chorus grows louder in AIADMK

Voices supporting the inclusion of V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran back into the party have become audible in AIADMK within a week of the party’s dismal performance in the elections to urban local bodies. And the first such voice, unsurprisingly, is from Theni, the native district of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is not averse anymore to doing business with Sasikala and Dhinakaran.

In a sudden move, AIADMK’s Theni district secretary Syed Khan and other office bearers on Wednesday night met Panneerselvam at his farmhouse in Periyakulam and handed over a “resolution” asking the leadership to bring back “everyone” who left the party after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

“The prominent among them are Sasikala and Dhinakaran. But we want everyone who left the party to be taken back to make AIADMK stronger. The party never witnessed such successive defeats in the past. This (passing a resolution) is just a beginning, and it will be replicated across the state,” Syed Khan, Theni district secretary, told reporters.

Khan’s statement led to a flurry of reactions within the AIADMK with sources maintaining that the chorus in favour of Sasikala will only grow in the coming days. Though party functionaries have been batting for Sasikala occasionally, the powerful faction led by joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has been stonewalling her reinduction into the party.

Insiders said that the Theni district unit passed a resolution in favour of Sasikala and Dhinakaran as a direct fallout of the simmering cold war between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. The latter met his supporters on Thursday, but the former remained indoors.

“There is no way this resolution was passed without the knowledge of OPS. He controls the Theni district unit and through the resolution, he is making it clear that he has no issues in working with Sasikala and Dhinakaran, against whom he rebelled in 2017. He is upset with EPS’ unilateral style of functioning and wants Sasikala inside the party,” a party source told DH.

OPS’ brother O Raja added fuel to the fire by saying the party coordinator will not have any problem in working with Sasikala and Dhinakaran and that he will accord a “grand reception” to them when they come to Theni. Sources said OPS family is in “regular touch” with the Sasikala camp and are just waiting for the “right time” to publicly announce their stand – the AIADMK’s defeat in the local body elections, they might have felt, is the right time to bat for the inclusion of the duo.

“OPS feels his position has been reduced to a ceremonial role in the AIADMK by EPS despite being the coordinator. He (OPS) is not consulted on important issues by EPS and feels insulted. Naturally, he feels Sasikala is a better option. Maybe, he is using Sasikala as the trump card to reinforce his relevance in the AIADMK,” a party leader said.

Theni was one of the very few district units like Thanjavur to have not passed a resolution opposing Sasikala’s induction in 2021 and a resolution now in favour of the ousted interim general secretary and her nephew is significant, the insiders said.

In his reaction, Dhinakaran termed the resolution as a result of “self-evaluation” by the district unit and said he would comment on the issue in detail only after a formal decision by the AIADMK. A senior AIADMK leader told DH on the condition of anonymity that a resolution by a district unit will not make any difference as the issue is “sensitive” and needs “broader consultations.”

“The worry now is many might come out in open in favour of Sasikala. Those who support her may not hold key positions, but their noise will make a difference. How the party, especially EPS, handles the issue is to be seen,” the leader added.

