BRS expels former minister and MP for anti-party activities

The BRS has announced the suspension of two senior leaders for their “anti-party activities.”

Telangana Chief minister and BRS Chief K Chandrasekhara Rao on Monday ordered action on former minister Jupally Krishna Rao from Mahbubnagar and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy from Khammam regions, who have been keeping away from party activities.

Both leaders said they are not bothered and welcomed the suspension.

The suspension came a day after Jupally shared stage with Ponguleti in an “Aatmeeya-Sammelanam” meeting organised in Kothagudem town on Sunday evening by the former Lok Sabha MP. Both leaders attacked “KCR's corrupt rule” and stressed “on the need of anti-BRS forces uniting to resurrect democracy in the state.”

The leaders' formal exit now in the election year could pose a challenge for the ruling party in these border areas with Andhra Pradesh while creating the possibility of more such disgruntled leaders rebelling and leaving the party.

“We have been very patient with them for a long time, expecting to mend ways but these two leaders have been trying to weaken the party. Jupally joined BRS over 10 years after its formation while Ponguleti joined the party only after Telangana state formation. Ponguleti has no role in statehood agitation and Jupally is only interested in personal gains,” state agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy told reporters.

Jupally served as industries and Panchayat Raj minister in KCR's previous government. A senior MLA, Jupally lost the 2018 polls from Kollapur in south Telangana to Congress's Harshvardhan Reddy.

Among other things, Jupally has been miffed since the induction of his rival Harshvardhan into the BRS. KCR's son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao had talks with Jupally a few times to settle issues.

Ponguleti, a businessman turned politician, who had won from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 from the YSRCP, joined the BRS in 2016. However, he was denied the party ticket in later polls.

Ponguleti has been dissenting against the party leadership since then.

Of late, the former MP has been conducting independent political activities and public meetings in the name of Athmeeya Sammelanam in Khammam region. He was expected to join the BJP in January and later talk was that he will go into YSRTP of YS Sharmila. Ponguleti is yet to make his position clear.