BRS leader hands out tomatoes on Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao's birthday

BRS leader gives out tomatoes on KT Rama Rao's birthday

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 20:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

At a time when tomato prices are soaring high and denting the common man's kitchen budget, a ruling BRS leader in Telangana distributed it free of cost to women on party Working President K T Rama Rao's 47th birthday on Monday.

Rajanala Srihari, a BRS leader in Warangal, told PTI that he distributed a basket, each containing one-and-half kilograms of tomatoes, to about 250-300 women at Chowrasta Centre in the city.

Srihari said he wishes to see Rama Rao become Telangana Chief Minister one day.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, is successfully getting industrial investments to the state leading to employment generation on a large scale, he said.

Srihari was in news earlier when he distributed chickens and liquor to 200 party workers on the occasion of 'Dussehra' last year.

