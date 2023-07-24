BRS leader hands out tomatoes on Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao's birthday

At a time when tomato prices are soaring high and denting the common man's kitchen budget, a ruling BRS leader in Telangana distributed it free of cost to women on party Working President K T Rama Rao's 47th birthday on Monday.
Rajanala Srihari, a BRS leader in Warangal, told PTI that he distributed a basket, each containing one-and-half kilograms of tomatoes, to about 250-300 women at Chowrasta Centre in the city.
Srihari said he wishes to see Rama Rao become Telangana Chief Minister one day.
Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, is successfully getting industrial investments to the state leading to employment generation on a large scale, he said.
Srihari was in news earlier when he distributed chickens and liquor to 200 party workers on the occasion of 'Dussehra' last year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
ICC launches first-ever umpire education course
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning
Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno
Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'