BRS MLA Sayanna passes away

Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Sayanna passed away here on Sunday, party sources said.

He was 72. The five-time legislator, who had been suffering from health ailments for some time, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city where he breathed his last today, they said.

Sayanna started his political journey with the Telugu Desam Party and won thrice to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1994, 1999 and 2004.

He again won as MLA from TDP from Secunderabad Cantonment constitutency in 2014 to Telangana Legislative Assembly, and later switched over to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now BRS) and was re-elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2018 elections.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the demise of Sayanna.

He remembered the departed MLA's service to the people as five-time legislator and through various positions, a release from CMO said.

Rao also conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted: "My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise. He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace."

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, Vemula Prashant Reddy were among those who condoled Sayanna's death. Telangana BJP president and party MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and party MP A Revanth Reddy also condoled Sayanna's death.