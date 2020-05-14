Ayyappa temple: BSNL orders retirement of employee

BSNL orders compulsory retirement of employee-woman activist who tried to enter Ayyappa temple

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 14 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 21:33 ist
DH file photo

A woman activist in Kerala who tried to visit the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in 2018 was allegedly terminated from the job by BSNL.

Rahana Fathima, who was a telecom technician with BSNL, was allegedly terminated from service.

Rahana said in a social media post that she was served a termination notice and she would move legally against it.

Sources said that a case was registered against her in November 2018 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments based on a complaint against her related to Sabarimala. She was subsequently placed under suspension and BSNL conducted an internal enquiry also. Based on that she was terminated from service.

BSNL officials were not available for comments.

Rahana tried to visit Sabarimala in Nov 2018 after the SC lifted restrictions on the entry of women to the hill shrine. But she could not reach the temple owing to protests.

