Puducherry Assembly Budget session starts from Aug 26

Budget session of Puducherry Assembly to begin on August 26

This would be the first Budget session after the AINRC-BJP coalition government headed by Rangasamy assumed office

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Aug 12 2021, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 19:59 ist
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Budget session of the Puducherry Assembly will begin on August 26 with the customary address by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Official sources told PTI that the date of the Assembly session was decided on Wednesday at a meeting the Speaker R Selvam had with Chief Minister N Rangasamy and a request had been sent to the Lt Governor to present her customary address that day.

This would be the first budget session after the AINRC-BJP coalition government headed by Rangasamy assumed office after emerging victorious in the April 6 Assembly elections.

The sources also said the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio, would present the budget for the fiscal 2021-2022.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Puducherry
budget session
Assembly
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 