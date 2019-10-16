Builder, former officials arrested in Kochi flat case

A builder and two former officials of Maradu panchayat in Kerala's Kochi were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the corruption in the construction of apartments that now face Supreme Court's demolition order for flouting Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Kerala Police's Crime Branch team led by DySP Jossy Cherian arrested Holy Faith builders managing director Sani Francis and Muhammed Ashraf and P E Joseph, former secretary and former junior superintendent of erstwhile Maradu panchayat respectively.

Crime branch sources said Ashraf was earlier dismissed from service in a corruption case, while Joseph has retired from service.

Various sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act for cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct by public servant were invoked against the accused.

Officials of the three other apartments, which are facing Supreme Court's demolition order, will also be arrested soon.

Flat owners aggrieved

Many flat owners are planning to move legally against the Supreme Court appointed Justice K Balakrishnan Nair-led committee's decision to pay compensation based on sale deed.

Though the SC ordered the state government to pay interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each flat owner, the committee has so far recommended Rs 25 lakh only to two flat owners, while 12 others are going to get between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 21 lakh based on the price of building mentioned in the sale deed.