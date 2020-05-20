Buoyed by extra e-hundi income, TTD resuming laddu sale at 50% discount

Even as the Venkateshwara temple remains closed for pilgrim darshan, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to supply the famous Tirupati laddu prasadam to devotees at half the price.

The much sought after laddu would also be made available at the TTD information center in Bangalore, officials said.

A 175-gram laddu is now offered at Rs 25 instead of Rs 50 and the price will continue till the darshan of Lord Venkateswara resumes.

The generous offer, according to TTD board chairman YV Subba Reddy, is in response to devotees’ generous contributions to e-Hundi.

The e-hundi (electronic transfer) collection is at Rs 1.97 crore against the previous year's Rs 1.79 crore for the same month, an increase of Rs 18 lakh.

On Wednesday, Reddy reiterated that resuming “Srivari darshan” for devotees depends on the central government decision to lift the lockdown.

"We have been receiving many emails and phone calls enquiring as when would we resume darshan. But it is the government's call."

“Though they are unable to have the Lord’s darshan for over 60 days now, devotees are generously contributing through e-hundi expressing their immense devotion towards him", the chairman said.

The laddu prasadam will be made available at all the TTD Kalyana mandapams and information centres present in all district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh along with Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru shortly, Reddy said.

Devotees wanting laddus in bulk can contact the Srivari Temple Deputy EO on 9849575952 and Potu Peishkar on 9701092777. The commencement date of laddu sale will be decided in two or three days, TTD officials said.