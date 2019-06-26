Bus strike continues

Even as no fresh talks took place between the inter-state private bus operators and Kerala government on Wednesday, the private bus operators were learnt to have conveyed their willingness to tone down their stand.

Sources at Kerala Transport Minister's office said that the private bus operators might call off the strike in a day or two as they were expressing willingness for further talks. Even now, many operators were operating up to Kerala border in Karnataka and Tamilnadu.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is in talks with its Karnataka counterpart for operating additional services to handle the weekend rush. On Wednesday too, the Kerala SRTC operated 600 additional seats, said official sources.