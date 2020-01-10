CAA: IAS officer files police plea against cyberattack

BJP's pro-CAA door to door campaign seems to be causing trouble to many as a woman IAS officer has now lodged a police petition alleging of cyber attack for accepting the BJP's pro-CAA pamphlet.

A left-front supported independent MLA in Kerala, Karat Razak, had also faced embarrassment after picture of him accepting the pro-CAA pamphlets from BJP local leaders circulated on the social media.

Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdullah has come out with the fresh allegation. She said that in the wake of misleading and defaming attacks on social media for accepting the pro-CAA pamphlet, she lodged a petition with the cyber police.

The BJP local leaders were distributing the pamphlets among prominent personalities across Kerala and posting pictures on social media.

A leader of Muslim outfit in Kerala was removed from official positions for accepting the pro-CAA pamphlet from BJP local leaders.