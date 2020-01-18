CAA petition: Rules not violated by govt, says Ker minister

The Kerala government on Saturday said it has not violated any rules as stated by Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, and no deliberate attempts have been made to challenge the authority of his office.

While stating that the government would clear all apprehensions raised by Khan, Law minister A K Balan maintained that the LDF government's decision to approach the Supreme court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was in accordance with the Constitution.

"Rules of Business deals with the steps to be taken with regard to the state cabinet. It fixes the role and duty of various department heads, ministers, Chief Minister, Cabinet and the Governor. As far as we know, the government has not violated any of its rules. We will take necessary steps to clear the apprehensions of the Governor," Balan said.

Khan had on Friday slammed the Left-ruled state government for approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA and said he may seek a report for not informing him about the move.

"Neither the Constitution or Rules of Business nor the Rules that deal with the Legislative Assembly, provides any clause asking to seek the permission of the Governor," Balan told reporters on the sidelines of the CPI(M) central committee meet here. Balan also noted that the state government filed the suit in the Supreme Court as per Article 131 of the Constitution.

"Governor had earlier said that he should have been informed in case of a matter affecting the relation between the state and the Centre. Here, there is no confrontation with the Centre," he said. "The state government has filed a suit in the Supreme Court, saying a Law passed by the Centre was unconstitutional, under Article 131 of the Constitution. This is not a confrontation with Centre," Balan pointed out.

Averring that the state government "never took any deliberate step to challenge the authority of the Governor," the minister said it will discuss the matter with the legal experts and give him a reply.

Attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Khan had said the public affairs and the business of the government cannot be run in accordance with the "whims of an individual or a political party" and everyone has to respect the rules. The state government had on January 13 moved the top court challenging the Act and had sought to declare it as ultra vires of the Constitution.