CAA protest: Hindi slogans echoes in air in Chennai

Hundreds of people from all walks of life on Thursday protested against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act by raising slogans against the legislation and the BJP.

In a state that takes pride in denouncing Hindi, hundreds of protesters raised slogans in Hindi and condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the controversial legislation which they termed as "anti-Muslims".

Slogans of "Inqilab Zindabad", "Azaadi", "CAA Muradabad" and "BJP se Azaadi" rented the air near Valluvar Kottam, a memorial erected for the Saint-Poet Thiruvalluvar here.

College students, professionals, women and even children came in large numbers to the protest. Outspoken Carnatic singer T M Krishna, who participated in the protests, told DH that Modi and Shah have reinforced the fact once again that they are "anti-Muslims" by bringing the legislation.

"Amit Shah says a lot many things. This government is ugly and lies all the time. Every time they speak about diversity and equality, they are lying through their teeth. People will not accept any legislation that discriminates them on religious lines," Krishna said.

