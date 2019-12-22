CAA protests: DMK to go ahead despite no permission

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition, DMK, on Sunday night announced that it would go ahead with the mega rally against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act planned for Monday despite the Chennai Police refusing permission citing security reasons.

The DMK was also bolstered by the order of the Madras High Court, which held a late-night hearing on a Sunday, that neither stayed nor allowed the rally. The court, while seeking to know why permission was denied, told the Chennai Police to video graph if any rally takes place on Monday using drones.

“The court has not stayed the rally. The AIADMK Government has given free publicity to the DMK rally by asking people close to the party to go to the court to ask for a ban on the rally. We will go ahead with the rally as planned,” DMK President M K Stalin told reporters here.

DMK and its allies had applied permission to take out a march and conduct a rally against CAA. The police refused permission and asked the DMK whether it was ready to take responsibility if any violence were to happen on Monday. However, the DMK did not respond to the police’s notice.