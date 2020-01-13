Cabinet to be expanded at behest of high command: BSY

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Raichur,
  • Jan 13 2020, 12:56pm ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2020, 12:56pm ist
CM Yediyurappa speaking to media persons at Tintini Bridge of Raichur district on Monday. (DHNS Photo)

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday that the State cabinet will be expanded and ministerial berths will be allotted at the behest of BJP national president.

Speaking to reporters here on his arrival to inaugurate Adiwasi Cultural event, he stated that the cabinet will be reshuffled in three days if the party high command gives its nod. “I will leave for Delhi today (Monday) evening to meet the high command. The national leaders will take a call on inducting 17 MLAs including H Vishwanath into the cabinet”, the CM said.

