CAG points out flaws in Kerala's flood management plans

The Comptroller and Auditor General has pointed out series of flaws in Kerala's flood preparedness systems including the lack of adequate flood management plans, inadequate rain gauges and rain forecasting stations as well as massive encroachments of water bodies.

A performance audit of 'preparedness and response of floods in Kerala' prepared by the CAG, which was tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday, also suggested legislation for flood plain zoning and an authority to identify and demarcate flood plain zones of the state and to prohibit or restrict the use of these lands.

Around 450 people were killed in floods and landslides in Kerala in August 2018.

The performance audit found 913 encroachments of water bodies in the selected districts alone. Encroachments on Cheruthoni river bed where the shutters of the Idukki dam was located obstructed the free flow of the river resulting in damages during the 2018 floods.

Legislation to identify and demarcate flood plain zones of the state would enable the government to take proactive measures in controlling potential encroachment activities in the flood plains, says the report.

The CAG report says that neither the Kerala State Water Policy of 2008 was updated nor were the provisions in the policy for preparing plans for water resources management complied. The flood plains of the state were yet to be demarcated and the flood plain zoning legislation was not enacted despite the centre circulating a model draft bill in 1975, which also proposes the formation of a flood zoning authority.

With regard to the forecast systems, the CAG found that only six rain gauges against the requirement of 32 gauges were available for rainfall estimation in Periyar basin by the Indian Meteorological Department. Even as the Central Water Commission setting up 275 flood forecasting station across the country, none was set up in Kerala.

The CAG also found flaws in dam management. While rule curve was not available for some dams, periodic capacity surveys of dams and sedimentation assessment of dams were were conducted. Inadequate communication infrastructure and shortage of rescue gadgets were also highlighted in the report.

Watch latest videos by DH here: