Calicut University teachers suspended amid protests

Two teachers of Calicut University in North Kerala have been asked to go on leave by the university authorities following various allegations raised by research students, which included casteist remarks.

Malayalam department head, L Thomaskutty and Botany department assistant professor, Shamina were asked to go on leave by vice-chancellor, K Mohammed Basheer until an ongoing enquiry into the charges against the two were over, which may take at least one week.

A section of research students, including those hailing from Dalit communities, were on a stir at the university demanding action against the two.

Arun T Ram, a research scholar hailing from the Dalit community, alleged that Dr.Shameena even used to raise theft charges against him, while a girl researcher said that after she got married the research guide used to insist that she should not become pregnant until the research was over.

Sindhu P, a research scholar in the Malayalam department, had alleged that her guide deliberately delayed her thesis report.