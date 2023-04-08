Can joining BJP bring Kiran Kumar Reddy out of political oblivion?

“I never imagined that I'll have to leave the Congress party,” said Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, best known as the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, while joining the BJP in New Delhi on Friday.

Nallari reminded that his family's association with the Congress is over six decades old.

While his father Amaranath Reddy, a four time MLA, was a minister in PV Narasimha Rao's Andhra Pradesh cabinet in the early seventies, Nallari too is a four time MLA from south Rayalaseema. He served as the government chief whip, AP assembly speaker before he was made the chief minister in November 2010, a post he held for about three and half years.

Yet, in less than a decade's time, Nallari exited the Congress twice, in 2014 and 2023, both occasions miffed by the party high-command’s decisions.

A Ranji level cricketer, Nallari was chosen to captain the Andhra Pradesh government, succeeding veteran leader K Rosaiah, under unusual circumstances. The Congress party had lost one of its most charismatic leaders ever and two time Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in a chopper crash a year before, in September 2009.

United AP was the most crucial state for the Congress, having sent over 30 MPs in 2004 and 2009, and forming the base of both UPA 1 and 2.

While aging Rosaiah was seen as a stop-gap, Nallari, 51 years then, and from the powerful Reddy community was expected to handle the crisis looming within the party in the form of youthful, ambitious Jaganmohan Reddy who aspired the CM seat held earlier by his father YSR as his rightful claim.

A furious Jagan exited the Congress within days and went onto form his own YSRCP in March 2011, successfully claiming dad YSR's political legacy.

The Congress was further troubled when the man they expected unwavering allegiance from - Nallari - rebelled against its 2013 decision to create Telangana. As the CM continued to hit the headlines with his firm anti-bifurcation stand, the party suffered exodus of its leaders in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in run up to 2014 polls.

Reddy himself quit the Congress and floated the Jai Samaikyandhra Party, which was short-lived after failing miserably in the elections.

Thrown into political wilderness thereafter, Nallari patched up with party leadership and rejoined Congress in 2018.

However, Nallari was not given any prominent post and the former CM too was not seen as actively engaging in party activities. Nallari quit the Congress the second time last month, following the restructuring of APCC last year which denied him any big role.

Political analysts are uncertain about the gain BJP will make in AP with Nallari, who has never been a leader with mass connect.