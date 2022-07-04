Can’t interfere with July 11 AIADMK GC meeting: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Monday, while hearing a contempt petition filed by a AIADMK party member against the faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswami for going against the court’s earlier orders, refused to interfere with the party’s decision to convene a General Council (GC) meeting on July 11.

The division bench—of Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan—however advised the petitioner, M Shanmugam a GC member from Tiruppur, to approach Justice K Ramasamy to seek a stay on the meeting scheduled for July 11.

Although it refused to interfere in the July 11 meeting, the bench moved the next hearing for the contempt petition to July 7.

During the Monday hearing, the bench said the interim order passed by it on June 23—no resolution on unitary leadership should be passed—pertained only to the GC meeting held on that day. In his contempt petition, Shanmugam said Palaniswami and others should be punished for violating the June 23 order as the GC elected Tamilmagan Hussain as the presidium chairman.

Shanmugam also sought a stay on the appointment of Hussain and a court directive to him to not discharge his duties.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK asserted that it will go ahead with the GC meeting on July 11, during which Palaniswami will be elected as the general secretary of the party. The party wants to go back to a “singular leadership” instead of the current dual leadership.

However, the faction led by O Panneerselvam claims the GC cannot be convened as it wasn’t authorised by the coordinator of the party.

The Palaniswami camp claims that the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator have ceased to exist from June 23, after a resolution on their election in December 2021 was not ratified by the General Council. Both sides have made appeals in the Supreme Court as well.